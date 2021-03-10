Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.10

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 2264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

FFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

