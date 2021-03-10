FlypMe Market Capitalization Tops $749,174.82 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $749,174.82 and approximately $12,347.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

