FNB Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $758,516.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $9.23 million and $758,516.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.