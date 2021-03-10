FOAM Trading 86% Higher Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $24.88 million and $239,292.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,873,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

