Foot Locker (FL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Foot Locker (NYSE: FL):

3/8/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/26/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/25/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased in the past six months. Sturdy advancement in the digital realm coupled with a robust brand portfolio has been aiding the stock. Moreover, the company’s investments in expansion of product lines have been yielding. We note that the company’s basketball footwear category witnessed strong momentum during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Speaking of digital growth, the company’s online platform registered growth of over 50% during the third quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed robust digital traffic across most of its banners and regions. Management remains committed to bolstering digital capabilities including improvement of mobile and web platforms. The company is also focusing on revamping its store fleet as well as enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management.”

2/24/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at Williams Financial Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/27/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

1/21/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $57.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,742,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

