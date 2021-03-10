FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 446,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 487,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in FormFactor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

