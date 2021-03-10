Forterra’s (FTTRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FTTRF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Forterra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $3.89.
About Forterra
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.