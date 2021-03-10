Forterra’s (FTTRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FTTRF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Forterra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $3.89.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

