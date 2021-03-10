Fortive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,276 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,401% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

