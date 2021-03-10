Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 717,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 983,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

