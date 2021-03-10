Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 717,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 983,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $386.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.43.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
