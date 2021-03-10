Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 5.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 3,222,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,476,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

