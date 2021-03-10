Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.