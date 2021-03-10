Fountain Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Fountain has a market cap of $969,038.58 and $10,846.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00055440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.42 or 0.00773133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars.

