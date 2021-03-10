Fountain Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $954,688.76 and approximately $10,784.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

