Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,045. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

