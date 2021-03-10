Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,045. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
