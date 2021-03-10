Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 485,197 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

