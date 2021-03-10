Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Gap Up to $59.00

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77), but opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.81). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 62.66 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,762,923 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £205.23 million and a P/E ratio of -15.53.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.