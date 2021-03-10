Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 259,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,904. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

