Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $264.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.83 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $258.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $974.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.50 million to $989.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

NYSE:FNV opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

