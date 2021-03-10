Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.04

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $28.49. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 45,617 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $387.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

