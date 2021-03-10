Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.61

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 267775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

