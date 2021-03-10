Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,357 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.78 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

