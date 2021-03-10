Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Up 6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.98. 1,798,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,301,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 406,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

