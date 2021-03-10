Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.45 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $88.45 million and $10.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00544483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074685 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 88,719,167 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.