Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Head to Head Analysis

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88% Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47%

2.7% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freedom and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 39.20%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Freedom.

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom and Credit Suisse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 24.98 $24.84 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.95 $3.44 billion $1.33 10.51

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Summary

Freedom beats Credit Suisse Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

