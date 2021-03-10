Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Trading Up 6.9%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 966,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 961,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter.

In other Freedom news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

