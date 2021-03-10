FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.16. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 215,203 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.
