FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.16. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 215,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.