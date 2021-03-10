Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

In other news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.