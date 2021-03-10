Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 391,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 288,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

FREQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,708 shares of company stock worth $7,210,162 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.