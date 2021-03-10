Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,782 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.53% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $120,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $37,966.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,445 shares of company stock worth $114,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

