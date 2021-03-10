Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

