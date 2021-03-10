Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 7.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.68 and last traded at $146.51. 490,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 359,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.64.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

