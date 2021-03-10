Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 2,438,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,208,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Frontline by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Frontline by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

