FS Development (GMTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FS Development (NASDAQ: GMTX):

3/9/2021 – FS Development is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – FS Development is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – FS Development is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – FS Development is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – FS Development is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

GMTX opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. FS Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

