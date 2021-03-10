FSBT API Token (FSBT) Market Cap Achieves $57,643.50

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $57,643.50 and $13,524.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.