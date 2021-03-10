FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $37.26 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $147.64 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $37.26 or 0.00065903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00754637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

