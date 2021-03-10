FUD.finance Reaches Market Cap of $818,684.48 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $818,684.48 and approximately $117,130.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One FUD.finance token can currently be bought for about $34.97 or 0.00062288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00544483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074685 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

