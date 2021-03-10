FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

