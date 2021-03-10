FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

