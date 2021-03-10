Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the February 11th total of 309,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BHAT remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 539,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,690. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.
