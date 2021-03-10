Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the February 11th total of 309,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BHAT remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 539,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,690. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

