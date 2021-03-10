Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.29

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and traded as low as $27.77. Fujitsu shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 54,081 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.