Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

