Function X Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Function X has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and $718,391.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,414.63 or 1.00148439 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00034892 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012154 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00085615 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003437 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009545 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
