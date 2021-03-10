Fundamenta Price Tops $0.67 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $492,875.92 and $2.74 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00498621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00532151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00075424 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,211,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,341 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

