FunFair (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.53 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $214.96 million and $4.53 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

