FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $218.30 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $218.30 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.