Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.56

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 25298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a PE ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

