Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.56

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 25298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a PE ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
