Fuse Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $2.87 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00493825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00533332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

