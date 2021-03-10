Fusible Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,988.00 (FUSI)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSI) traded 87.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Fusible has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $144,064.01 and approximately $95,988.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.