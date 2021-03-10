Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $54.60 million and $21.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.07 or 1.00722297 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,022,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,453,084 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

