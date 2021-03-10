Fusion Trading 90.8% Higher This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $66.62 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,878.67 or 1.00908916 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,036,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,466,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.